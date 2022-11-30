CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly crash involving a car and a garbage truck snarled traffic at the intersection of Providence and Fairview Roads Wednesday morning.

A Queen City News crew on scene reported that the southbound lanes of Providence Road were blocked due to the crash. All southbound traffic was forced to turn onto Fairview Road until the scene cleared.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead from the crash. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Expect travel delays in the area until crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.