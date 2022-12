CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the ramp from northbound Interstate 77 to I-85 South Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near exit 13B toward I-85 South.

As of 6 a.m., the ramp was closed.

Medic confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.