CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on northbound Interstate 85 in west Charlotte is causing delays for commuters entering the city Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 6:15 a.m. near Sam Wilson Road.

As of 6:40 a.m., two of four lanes were blocked.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collision.

Expect delays in the area until the crash scene is cleared.