CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 85 are closed before Exit 68 in southern Rowan County due to a crash Monday night.

N.C. Department of Transportation said the incident occurred at 9:41 p.m., and the road is expected to reopen by 2 a.m. Tuesday.

For a detour, motorists should take Exit 65 (Old Beatty Ford Road), turn left onto Old Beatty Ford Road, then turn right onto U.S. 29 North. Follow U.S. 29 North to N.C. 152, keep right onto NC 152 East then re-access I-85 at Exit 68.