MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash that temporarily closed the Interstate 485 Outer Loop near Matthews early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on I-485 Outer near Exit 52 for E John Street.

The roadway was reopened around 5:50 a.m.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead after the crash.

Queen City News has reached out to Highway Patrol to learn what led up to the incident.