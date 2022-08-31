CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of North Graham Street is closed Wednesday morning after a crash brought down utility poles and lines, according to officials.
The Charlotte Fire Department said the incident happened in the 1600 block of N. Graham Street. The roadway is closed in both directions.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Officials warned drivers to expect significant delays in the area and advised them to find an alternate route.
Medic reported two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.