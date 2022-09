CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A busy southeast Charlotte road is closed Thursday afternoon due to a water pipe repair, according to Charlotte Water.

East 7th Street, the 2200 block near Ridgeway Avenue, will be closed through evening rush hours.

Traffic Alert: East 7th Street (2200 block near Ridgeway Avenue) – one outbound/eastbound lane is closed through evening rush hour for a water pipe repair. pic.twitter.com/Km4nAz8vc5 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) September 22, 2022

At least one lane is closed for installation/repair, and the officials urge those to use caution while driving in the area.