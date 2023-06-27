CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six people were injured after a ‘serious traffic accident’ in east Charlotte Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on June 27, 2023, on the 2800 block of Eastway Drive near Central Avenue.

Eastway Drive was closed in both directions, and drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek a detour.

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said. The four others had minor injuries.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.