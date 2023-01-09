CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.

Medic confirmed the crash involved Bus 1789 and reported “everyone is ok.”

As of 7 a.m., no one had been taken to the hospital with injuries.

A Queen City News crew on the scene reported one inbound lane was open for traffic. Both outbound lanes were blocked by emergency crews.

Drivers heading toward Uptown can avoid the area by taking Davidson or North Tryon Streets.