CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A downed tree is blocking traffic on Beatties Ford Road near Johnson C. Smith University just northwest of Uptown Charlotte.

Queen City News reporter Brett Baldeck spotted the fallen tree in the road in front of JCSU around 11 a.m.

#ALERT A tree has fallen down on Beatties Ford Road in front of JCSU. This is not only blocking traffic, but also Gold Line service to French Street. Unclear if Gold Line wires are damaged. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/FhVWyrHTi8 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) April 7, 2023

It was not only blocking traffic but was affecting Gold Line service to French Street.

CATS said the Gold Line is only running between Sunnyside Avenue and CTC stations. A bus bridge has been requested to operate between CTC and French Street stations.

Heavy rain and windy conditions have impacted the Charlotte area throughout the morning. The wet weather is expected to last into Saturday.

Allow for extra time traveling on wet roadways.