CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal collision was reported Monday night in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident was reported around 10:00 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road.

Police advised Sunset Road was closed in both directions due to the collision.

Travelers were urged to avoid the area.

Details are limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.