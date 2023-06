SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal collision shut down a portion of Highway 150 in Catawba County Monday, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on the highway at Vinewood Road.

Troopers said the road would be closed for at least two hours.

No further information has been released; this story will be updated.