A wreck on U.S. 74 has shut down eastbound lanes Tuesday evening.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fiery vehicle accident caused eastbound Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) to shut down before Interstate 485 in Matthews earlier Tuesday evening that has since cleared.

The incident occurred between Matthews-Mint Hill Road and I-485 around 5:47 p.m. Medic said there was a fire that was controlled by Matthew Fire & EMS and no one was taken to the hospital.

As of 7:10 p.m., traffic was shown backed up past Sardis Road North. The road opened back up at 8:08, Matthews Police announced.