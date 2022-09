HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville was closed Thursday morning after a large tree fell overnight and blocked the roadway, according to police.

Officials said the tree fell in the area of Darblay Street and covered the entire roadway.

It also pulled down power lines, police said. A Duke Energy Outage map showed that no customers had lost power.

Crews responded and removed the tree, allowing for the road to be reopened around 7 a.m.