CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on Interstate 485 has closed one lane and caused significant traffic delays in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. Nov. 17, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. One lane of I-485 Outer is closed before Exit 14 (Mount Holly Road).

Three patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Medic said.

Traffic is backed up beyond Exit 16 (Brookshire Blvd.) as of 4:45 p.m. There also are backups on Inner lanes approaching in the area.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 6:13 p.m.