MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned dump truck is causing heavy delays on Interstate 485 through south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up on Outer lanes from the Weddington Road bridge (mile marker 54) to Rea Road. Inner lanes also are congested back to the U.S. 74 exit.

Medic reports no injuries from the scene.