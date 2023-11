CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle collision on Interstate 485 has closed two lanes in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 on I-485 Outer just before Brookshire Boulevard. The traffic impact is high, with backups reaching the Beatties Ford Road bridge.

Medic is reporting minor injuries from the scene.

NCDOT expects the scene to be clear by 6 p.m.