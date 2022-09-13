FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate 77 and Carowinds Boulevard interchange is set to get a “massive” revamp after transportation leaders approved an $85 million upgrade, according to York County officials.

The busy interchange was approved for a major upgrade after York County was awarded a $64.3 grant by the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank, officials said. The county is set to add around $21.4 million in matching funds for the project.

County officials said the effort to revamp the interchange began in 2015 when York County applied for funding for several exits along I-77.

“Infrastructure improvements are vital to the continued success and economic prosperity for our area,” said State Representative Gary Simrill.

While the new interchange has not yet been designed, officials said the project should help with traffic flow as the population in York County booms.

Transportation leaders did not provide a timeline for designing the improvements or for when construction could begin.