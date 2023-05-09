CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers say they are helping State Highway Patrol after a crash involving several vehicles.
I-77 was closed going northbound between Lassalle Street and I-85, police say. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.
by: Abby Mittower
