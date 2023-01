STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51.

Officials said drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for I-40 and follow the ramp to I-40 West. Take Exit 151 for US 21 North. Continue driving north until US 21 intersects I-77 at Exit 54.