YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of Mile Marker 86.

The condition of the pedestrian and driver were not immediately known.

Expect heavy delays in the area until the roadway is cleared.