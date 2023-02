MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wreck closed all I-77 southbound lanes a mile after Exit 33 in Iredell County, according to NCDOT.

The collision happened around 1:10 p.m. at mile marker 32.2 in Mooresville.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

Travelers are advised to stay alert in the area and use an alternate route.