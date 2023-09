BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 South Friday afternoon in Gaston County has escalated already heavy delays.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, it occurred at 5:21 p.m. near Exit 26 (Belmont-Mount Holly Road). One lane was closed, and the incident was cleared just after 6 p.m.

Expected impact to traffic is High. As of 6 p.m., southbound traffic backed up to Exit 32 (Little Rock Road).