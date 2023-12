CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lanes remain closed Tuesday evening on inbound Independence Blvd. Due to road construction.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the road work at the intecrsection with Albemarle Road (N.C. 24/27) started just after 2 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m. it initially said it would be compleetd at 6.

The left two lanes are closed before Exit 245 (Wendover Road.) Traffic is backed up almost to Idlewild Road.