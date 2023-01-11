CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a disabled dump truck on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 4:40 p.m. on southbound I-85 near WT Harris Boulevard.

The investigation determined that a dump truck had become disabled and was stopped in the far right lane.

Trooper said a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound in the far-right lane and crashed into the rear of the dump truck, causing the pickup to catch fire.

All four people in the pickup truck were killed in the collision.

Authorities have identified the occupants as Edwin Garcia, Arthruo Garcia, Miguel Turcios and Kevin Turcios. All four were from the Charlotte area, troopers said.

“My heart just… it’s so sad,” Sarah Moore, a neighbor in the area, told Queen City News. “I heard that four people actually died, and there was a car on fire.”

Highway Patrol said investigators are still working to gather more details about the crash.