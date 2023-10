MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some lanes of I-77 southbound in Iredell County closed Monday afternoon due to a crash, according to NCDOT.

CRASH-I-77-SB (Courtesy: NCDOT)

The wreck happened around 3:00 p.m. along the highway near Langtree Road/Mile Marker 32 in Mooresville.

Officials say two of the three lanes were blocked off, and the expected traffic impact was ‘high,’ as they urged travelers to seek an alternate route if possible.

All lanes were predicted to be reopened around 4:05 p.m.