BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A traffic accident near the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant caused a road to close Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened at 3:06 p.m. at 201 Southridge Pkwy., Gaston County Emergency Services said.

One person involved was a construction worker. GEMS could not confirm whether anyone was transported for medical care.

The Bessemer City Fire Department asks drivers to avoid the road due to a “major accident.”