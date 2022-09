ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A major Rock Hill road is closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the City of Rock Hill.

Cedar Street is closed from Hill Street to Piedmont Street until further notice.

The incident stemmed from a car hitting multiple utility poles.

Cedar Street is currently closed from Hill St to Piedmont St due to a vehicle hitting utility poles.



Please find an alternate route if traveling in the area. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) September 30, 2022

Officials advise seeking an alternate route if you are traveling in the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.