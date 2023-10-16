CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed in a wreck on I-85 shutting down all southbound lanes in northeast Charlotte during Monday morning’s commute, Charlotte Medic confirmed on Monday morning.

The roadways were shut down for approximately three hours and have since reopened.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Exit 48 near Bruton Smith Blvd. where the road has been closed, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire are both on the scene and traffic delays are expected to be high. Traffic was rerouted to the Concord Mills exit.

Queen City News has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more details.