CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle lying in the roadway unconscious next to his Suzuki GSXR 750 bike.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Maerten, died from his injuries.

A Subaru SUV was also on the scene, CMPD said.

Detectives said the initial investigation indicated that the driver of the Subaru was attempting to make a left turn onto Sharon View Road at the same time the motorcycle was coming in the opposite direction on Sharon Road.

As the Subaru turned left, Maerten attempted to brake, causing the bike to go onto its side, and slid into the passenger side door of the SUV.

Maerten was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash, CMPD said. He also had a valid motorcycle endorsement.

Investigators said neither impairment nor speed were factors for the driver of the SUV.

It is still unknown if speed may have been a factor for Maerten.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.