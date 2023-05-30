An accident has shut down the ramp between I-77 South and I-277 inner. (NCDOT)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident Tuesday night on the ramp from Interstate 77 to I-277 inner has shut down a lane and sent a person to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 10:27 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation, and is expected to be cleared by 11:27 p.m.

Medic reported that the patient was transported to Atrium Health-Carolinas Medical Center.

Traffic impact is high, and the express lanes also are closed there. NCDOT is asking motorists to use Express Exit 14.