CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on Interstate 77 is blocking both southbound general purpose lanes and one toll lane Friday afternoon.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29 on I-77 near the Westmoreland Road bridge. Four vehicles are involved.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 3:40 p.m.

Medic reported no injuries.