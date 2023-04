CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several southbound lanes wereclosed on Interstate 77 just north of Uptown Charlotte Friday morning after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash around 8:20 a.m. near mile marker 11.6.

NCDOT cameras showed that most of the lanes had been cleared and reopened as of 9:15 a.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.