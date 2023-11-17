CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All westbound bound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed Friday afternoon near Billy Graham Parkway following a multi-vehicle accident in west Charlotte.

It occurred just after 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Wilkinson intersection with Boyer Street.

According to Medic, one person was transported to Atrium Health CMC with serious injuries; another has minor injuries.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The scene was cleared by 4:25 p.m.