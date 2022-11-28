CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple roads have been closed for a natural gas line cut Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The cut was first reported around 3:50 p.m. Some roads will be closed for ‘an extended period.’

The roads closed are:

JM Keynes Drive – closed in both directions at North Tryon Street.

– closed in both directions at North Tryon Street. Olmsted Road – closed in both directions from JM Keynes Drive.

Traffic from University City Village Shopping Center Drive will be diverted; officials urge those traveling in that direction to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.