HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. 73 was completely blocked for several hours Friday afternoon near the McGuire Nuclear Station, authorities say.

Huntersville Fire said power lines fell across the roadway at 2:28 p.m. after a tree fell on power lines and then a car. The driver and tree were safely removed, and the road was cleared at 5:40 p.m.

Energy United is awaiting the arrival of more workers, who have been stuck in traffic. Firefighters ask drivers to use caution and yield to responding units.

Despite the clearing, rush hour delays are still prominent in the area.