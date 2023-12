CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were blocked at a major Interstate 85 interchange after a crash Thursday evening.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Dec. 28 at I-85 North just under the I-77 bridge (Exit 39). The right three lanes are closed just before the exit.

One person has non-life-threatening injuries, Medic says.

The scene was cleared by 6:35 p.m., but delays continue on I-85 North.