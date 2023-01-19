CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard are closed in north Charlotte after a gasoline tanker truck overturned near the ramp to I-485, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the roadway was closed at the ramp. Officials told Queen City News the outbound lanes were expected to be closed for five hours.

We’ve just been told that it will be close to 5 hours before the scene is clear. pic.twitter.com/pulsD3Zzeu — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) January 19, 2023

Drivers were advised to find an alternate route while first responders were on the scene.

It was not known if anyone was injured in the crash.