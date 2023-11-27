CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Traffic has been stalled due to an overturned tanker truck on I-77 near the I-485 intersection in south Charlotte Monday morning.

Traffic was expected to be heavily impacted.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the exit ramp on Westinghouse was down to one lane and Medic said the initial reports were one patient being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“One lane of the ramp is open, and a tow company is on the way,” CFS told Queen City News. “A minor leak of asphalt has been somewhat contained. We have no additional details at this time.”

Delays were expected to last for at least an hour, NCDOT said.