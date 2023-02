CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overturned tractor-trailer caused major traffic delays in north Charlotte Sunday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.

The incident happened on I-85 southbound near Graham Street; all lanes were closed for fire department operations.

NCDOT expected to reopen around 12:00 p.m. but the road officially reopened around 11:00 a.m.

Officials say traffic was diverted off I-85 and urged anyone traveling in the area to seek an alternate route.