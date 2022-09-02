CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer was causing significant delays on southbound Interstate-85 near the I-77 interchange Friday, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened near Exit 39 for Statesville Avenue.

NCDOT reported that the three right lanes were closed in the area as of 8:25 a.m. The roadway fully reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Medic said initial reports indicated that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Expect some residual traffic in the area.