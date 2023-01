CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overturned tractor-trailer in southwest Charlotte closed I-485 outbound lanes Monday, according to Charlotte Fire.

The incident happened on South Tryon Street around 4:00 p.m.; significant delays are expected.

Officials say outbound lanes will be ‘closed momentarily,’ but travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.