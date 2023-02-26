HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-77 in Huntersville on Sunday morning, according to Medic.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. and happened on I-77 south near Exit 25.

Paramedics said they responded to a ‘pedestrian struck’ call on the highway; upon arrival, they pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

NCDOT said all lanes were closed and expected to re-open around 2:30 p.m.

Travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.