HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was rescued from a Huntersville wreck on Tuesday, according to the Fire Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.

Officials say the driver of the car was entrapped until being freed by firefighters; that person was rushed to the hospital by Medic.

The second patient refused.

Crash (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)

Sam Furr Road at Davidson Concord Road was closed, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.