HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bridge along the Charlotte-Huntersville border has been closed for maintenance.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said crews are replacing a 72-inch pipe at Alexandriana Road over Dixon Branch near the Northlake Memorial Gardens cemetery.

Crews are installing a larger, longer metal pipe to provide more shoulder width in the area, NCDOT said. The closure will be in place through May 12. The road will open earlier if work is completed sooner.



Drivers can use U.S. 21/Statesville Road, Hambright and Mount Holly-Huntersville roads to detour around the work zone, returning to Alexandriana Road.



Drivers should remain alert, use caution, and reduce speed approaching the work zone.