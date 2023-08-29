CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of I-485 in northwest Charlotte was shut down after a 250-gallon paint container leaked onto the highway Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on I-485 northbound at Brookshire Boulevard.
NCDOT cameras showed traffic backed up from Mile Marker 13.37.
Officials advised those traveling to use caution and seek an alternate route.
Significant delays are expected as NCDOT officials expect the road to be reopened around 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.