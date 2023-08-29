CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of I-485 in northwest Charlotte was shut down after a 250-gallon paint container leaked onto the highway Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on I-485 northbound at Brookshire Boulevard.

Paint spill (Queen City News)

NCDOT cameras showed traffic backed up from Mile Marker 13.37.

Traffic (Courtesy: NCDOT)

Officials advised those traveling to use caution and seek an alternate route.

Significant delays are expected as NCDOT officials expect the road to be reopened around 5:30 p.m.