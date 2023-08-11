DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured, and multiple lanes were shut down on I-77 northbound after a car flipped on its side Friday afternoon, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on the highway near Mile Marker 30.8 near Griffith Street in Davidson.

Car flipped on I-77 (Courtesy: NCDOT) Car flipped on I-77 (Courtesy: Medic) Traffic on I-77 (Courtesy: NCDOT)

NCDOT officials expect the lanes to be reopened around 5:30 p.m. and encourage travelers to seek an alternate route.

They said traffic impact is ‘high.’

Paramedics said the two hurt were being evaluated for injuries.