CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ramp from southbound Interstate 85 to southbound I-77 is closed Wednesday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 5:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, Medic confirmed.

Officials advised drivers to find an alternate route and expect delays while emergency crews were on the scene.

NCDOT estimated the scene to be cleared by 11:35 a.m.