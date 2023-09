CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Water officials are warning motorists Thursday morning about a water pipe issue.

The road work is limiting traffic to two lanes at the Colville Road block.

Officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route like Randolph Road as repairs are being made.

Queen City News is at the scene. We’ll bring you updates this morning on the situation.