CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported the crash happened on South Boulevard near Briabend Drive.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but reported all students on the bus were okay.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information.

Images from the scene showed a white Chevrolet pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.

Both vehicles were towed away.

Expect delays in the area until first responders clear the roadway.